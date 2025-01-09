RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live: Where and how to check UG, PG dates when out

RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards will announce the NTPC exam schedule for UG, PG level posts on the official websites.

RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) is expected to announce the dates for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment examination on their respective regional official websites. Candidates can find details on the exam city intimation slip date, and admit card release date in the official notification. ...Read More

Selection Process:

The selection process will comprise of a two-stage computer-based test (CBT 1 and CBT 2), followed by a computer-based Aptitude Test/Typing Skill Test (CBAT/CBTST), wherever applicable.

Vacancy:

This recruitment exam is being conducted for 11558 vacancies. Of these, 8,113 are for graduate-level and 3,445 are for undergraduate-level posts.

Check the vacancy details below:

Undergraduate level posts

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies

Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies

Graduate-level posts

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

Station Master: 994 vacancies

Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

