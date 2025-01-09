Edit Profile
Thursday, Jan 9, 2025
    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live: Where and how to check UG, PG dates when out

    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
    Jan 9, 2025 1:31 PM IST
    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards will announce the NTPC exam schedule for UG, graduate-level posts on their official websites. Follow the live blog for the latest updates.
    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards will announce the NTPC exam schedule for UG, PG level posts on the official websites.
    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards will announce the NTPC exam schedule for UG, PG level posts on the official websites.

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) is expected to announce the dates for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment examination on their respective regional official websites. Candidates can find details on the exam city intimation slip date, and admit card release date in the official notification. ...Read More

    Selection Process:

    The selection process will comprise of a two-stage computer-based test (CBT 1 and CBT 2), followed by a computer-based Aptitude Test/Typing Skill Test (CBAT/CBTST), wherever applicable.

    Vacancy:

    This recruitment exam is being conducted for 11558 vacancies. Of these, 8,113 are for graduate-level and 3,445 are for undergraduate-level posts.

    Check the vacancy details below:

    Undergraduate level posts

    Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies

    Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies

    Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies

    Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies

    Graduate-level posts

    Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

    Station Master: 994 vacancies

    Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

    Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

    Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

    Follow the live blog for the latest updates on RRB NTPC exam dates.

    Jan 9, 2025 1:31 PM IST

