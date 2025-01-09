RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live: Where and how to check UG, PG dates when out
RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) is expected to announce the dates for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment examination on their respective regional official websites. Candidates can find details on the exam city intimation slip date, and admit card release date in the official notification. ...Read More
Selection Process:
The selection process will comprise of a two-stage computer-based test (CBT 1 and CBT 2), followed by a computer-based Aptitude Test/Typing Skill Test (CBAT/CBTST), wherever applicable.
Vacancy:
This recruitment exam is being conducted for 11558 vacancies. Of these, 8,113 are for graduate-level and 3,445 are for undergraduate-level posts.
Check the vacancy details below:
Undergraduate level posts
Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies
Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies
Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies
Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies
Graduate-level posts
Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies
Station Master: 994 vacancies
Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies
Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies
Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies
Follow the live blog for the latest updates on RRB NTPC exam dates.
RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live: Websites to check for exam schedule
RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live: Candidates can check the timetable on the RRB website under which they have applied
RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live: What items are banned in the exam centres
RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live: Electronic gadgets like mobile phones, teeth, pen drives, laptops, calculators, wristwatches or any other communication devices or pens/pencils, wallets/purses, belts, shoes and metallic wears including ornaments, etc., are strictly NOT allowed inside the exam hall.
RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live: Registration dates
RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live: The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.
RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live: Steps to check
RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live:
Visit the official website RRBs.
On the home page, click on RRB NTPC 2024 exam schedule.
A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
