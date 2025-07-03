RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam 2025 dates released, check schedule here

The Railway Recruitment Board, RRBs, have released the dates for the NTPC Undergraduate Examinations - 2025. Candidates who have registered for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) exam can check the schedule on the official websites of regional RRBs. RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam 2025 dates have been announced. Check the dates here. (Arvind Yadav / HT file)

As per the official schedule, the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam 2025 will be conducted from August 7 to September 8, 2025.

The RRBs stated that the link for viewing the Exam City and Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be available 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs.

In addition, downloading of E-Call letters will start four days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation link.

It may also be mentioned here that Aadhaar linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry in the exam hall.

As such, candidates need to bring their original Aadhaar card or printout of e-verified Aadhaar. Candidates are advised to authenticate their identification through Aadhaar verification by logging in with their credentials at rrbapply.gov.in.

Meanwhile, RRBs have released RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for CBT 1 of graduate level posts. Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key will be allowed to do so on the official website till July 6, 2025, up to 11:55 PM.

The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs.50 plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RRBs.