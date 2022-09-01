Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RSMSSB admit cards for Librarian, Junior Engineer & JI posts to be out tomorrow

RSMSSB admit cards for Librarian, Junior Engineer & JI posts to be out tomorrow

Published on Sep 01, 2022 08:44 PM IST

RSMSSB admit cards: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release the admit card for Junior Engineer (Agriculture) Librarian and Junior Instructor on September 2, 2022.

ByHT Education Desk

Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the admit cards for these posts from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB will conduct the Junior Engineer (Agriculture) Exam on September 10, 2022 in morning sessions-from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

The JE recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 189 vacancies for the post of JE in the Agriculture department.

RSMSSB will hold the Librarian (Grade-III) exam on September 11, 2022 in 2 shifts for 2 papers- from 10 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The recruitment drive for the post of librarian aims to fill up a total of 460 vacancies in the Rajasthan Education Department.

RSMSSB will conduct the Junior Instructor exam on September 10, 2022 in evening shift- from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Here’s how to download

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the admit card link for the desired post

Key in your credentials and login

Your admit card will appear on your screen

Check and download the admit card

rsmssb admit card.
