RSMSSB Informatic Assistant admit card releasing tomorrow, exam schedule here

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release the admit card for the Informatic Assistant 2023 post tomorrow, January 14. As per the notification, the examination for the Informatic Assistant post will be held on January 21. The RSMSSB Informatic Assistant examination will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm. Candidates can download their admit card using their application number and Date of Birth. RSMSSB Informatic Assistant admit card releasing tomorrow(Hindustan Times)

Candidates can download their provisional answer key from the official website from 7 pm onwards from January 14.

To download the Informatic Assistant admit card 2023 candidates have to follow the steps given below:

Informatic Assistant admit card 2023: How to download once released

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Informatic Assistant admit card 2023

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.