RSMSSB Stenographer 2024: Answer key released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, raise objections from November 8

Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission has released the question paper and answer key of the Stenographer/Personal Assistant Grade-II Combined Direct Recruitment-2024 on the official website. The Rajasthan Stenographer/Personal Assistant Grade-II Combined Direct Recruitment-2024 was conducted on October 5, 2024. (HT file)

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check the question paper or answer key of the Stenographer/Personal Assistant Grade-II Combined Direct Recruitment-2024 can visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Stenographer/Personal Assistant Grade-II Combined Direct Recruitment-2024 was conducted on October 5, 2024.

As per the official notice, if any candidate has any objection regarding any question/s included in the question paper or its/their answers, then they can register their online objection on the board's website along with the prescribed fee, from November 8, 2024, to November 10, 2024.

Candidates need to note that they should register their objections only based on question number and order of answer options of the master question paper uploaded on the board's website.

Candidates can go to the online objection link available on the board's website and submit their SSO ID. Pay the fee through the e-Mitra payment gateway or e-Mitra kiosk at the rate of ₹100/- per question according to the number of questions to be objected. Service charges for payment will be recovered separately by e-Mitra. Objections will not be accepted in the absence of fee, mention the notice.

