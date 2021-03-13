IND USA
Candidates who have successfully registered for RSMSSB Stenographer recruitment exam can download their hall ticket/admit card from the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.(RSMSSB)
RSMSSB Stenographer admit card 2021 released, here's how to download

  • The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the hall ticket or admit card for the Stenographer recruitment Phase 1 examination.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:28 PM IST

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the hall ticket or admit card for the Stenographer recruitment Phase 1 examination.

Candidates who have successfully registered for RSMSSB Stenographer recruitment exam can download their hall ticket/admit card from the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Stenographer recruitment phase 1 examination will be held on March 21. The Paper 1 of the exam will be held from 8am to 11am, while Paper 2 of the examination will be conducted from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

Direct link to download RSMSSB Stenographer admit card/hall ticket 2021

RSMSSB Stenographer admit card 2021: Steps to download hall ticket

Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the link for admit card on the homepage

Click on the link for "Download Admit Card of Direct Joint Recruitment of Stenographer - 2018'

A new page will appear on the screen, click on get admit card

Enter your credentials and login

The RSMSSB Stenographer admit card 2021 will be displayed

Take a printout and download on your computer too

The admit card of Stenographer recruitment phase 1 exam 2021 will not be sent to candidates by post.

