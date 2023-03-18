Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RSSMB REET 2023 Level 1 and level 2 answer keys out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSSMB REET 2023 Level 1 and level 2 answer keys out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 18, 2023 02:09 PM IST

RSMSSB REET 2023 answer keys for levels 1 and level 2 released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the answer keys for levels 1 and level 2. Candidates can download the answer keys from rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam for level 1 (Class 1-5 teachers) posts was held on February 25, from 9:30 am to 12 pm. The level 2 exam (Class 6-8) teachers were held on Feb 25, Feb 26, Feb 27, Feb 28 and March 1 in two shifts from 9: 30 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 5: 30 pm.

Candidates can raise their objections from March 20 to March 22. Candidates have to pay 100 as objection fee per question.

Here's the direct link to check the answer keys

Notification here

REET Mains 2023: How to download the answer keys

Go to the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the answer keys link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer keys and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
