Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the answer keys for levels 1 and level 2. Candidates can download the answer keys from rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSSMB REET 2023 Level 1 and level 2 answer keys out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in(rsmssb.gov.in)

The exam for level 1 (Class 1-5 teachers) posts was held on February 25, from 9:30 am to 12 pm. The level 2 exam (Class 6-8) teachers were held on Feb 25, Feb 26, Feb 27, Feb 28 and March 1 in two shifts from 9: 30 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 5: 30 pm.

Candidates can raise their objections from March 20 to March 22. Candidates have to pay ₹100 as objection fee per question.

REET Mains 2023: How to download the answer keys

Go to the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the answer keys link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer keys and take the print for future reference.