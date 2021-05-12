SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 for Pharmacist post released, direct link here

State Bank of India has released SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 for Pharmacist post. The admit card can be downloaded by all appearing candidates through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. The admit card will be available to candidates from May 10 to May 23, 2021.

The SBI Clerk for Pharmacist post examination will be conducted on May 23, 2021. Candidates who want to download the admit card can check the simple steps given below.

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in.

• Click on the careers link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SBI Pharmacist Admit Card 2021 link.

• Enter the login credentials in the newly opened page.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written examination will comprise of 150 questions and total marks is 200. The time duration is for 120 minutes. The questions will be asked from General Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Professional Knowledge.

This recruitment drive will fill up 67 posts of Pharmacist in Clerical Cadre. The application process was started on April 13 and ended on May 3, 2021. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of SBI.