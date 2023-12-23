State Bank of India has released SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2023 tentative dates. The preliminary examination will be conducted on January 5, 6, 11 and 12, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can check the dates on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2023: Tentative exam dates out at sbi.co.in, check here

Online Preliminary Exam consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This test would be of 1-hour duration consisting of 3 Sections- English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. Each test will have a separate timing. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The preliminary exam admit card will be released in due course of time. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2023: How to download admit card

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2023 admit card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 8283 Junior Associate posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.