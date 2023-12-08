close_game
SNAP 2023 Test 2 & Test 3 admit card released at snaptest.org, know how to download

SNAP 2023 Test 2 & Test 3 admit card released at snaptest.org, know how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 08, 2023 02:22 PM IST

SNAP 2023 Test 2 & Test 3 admit card out at snaptest.org

The Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB) Pune will release the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) admit card for tests 2 and 3 tomorrow, December 8. Candidates who will appear for the SANP 2023 Test 2 and Test 3 examinations can download the admit card from the official website at www.snaptest.org.

SNAP 2023 Test 2 & Test 3 admit card released at snaptest.org
SNAP 2023 Test 2 & Test 3 admit card released at snaptest.org

Candidates will be able to download the SNAP 2023 Test 2 and Test 3 admit cards using their SNAP ID and Password. The SNAP Test 2 and Test 3 examinations will be conducted on Sunday, December 17 and December 22. The SNAP entrance test results will be announced on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.



SNAP Admit Card 2023: Know how to download

Follow the steps given below to download the SNAP Test 2023 admit card:

Visit the official website of SIU at snaptest.org

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login credentials

Your SNAP Test 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout of the SNAP admit card 2023.


Exam and College Guide
