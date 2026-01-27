SSB Head Constable Exam 2026: PET & PST begins tomorrow, admit card download link available here
SSB Head Constable Exam 2026 for PET, PST begins tomorrow. The hall ticket link is given here.
Sashastra Seema Bal will begin the SSB Head Constable Exam 2026 tomorrow. The Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Standard Test scheduled to be conducted at 10 different venues will be held from January 28, 2026 onwards.
The organisation has released the admit card on January 13, 2026, for the exam commencing tomorrow. Candidates who will appear for the PET and PST can download their hall tickets using the simple steps given below.
Direct link to download SSB Head Constable Exam 2026 Admit Card for PET, PST
SSB Head Constable Exam 2026: How to download
1. Visit the official website of SSB at ssb.gov.in.
2. Click on recruitment link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on admit card notice link.
4. A PDF file will open where candidates will get the PET, PST admit card link.
5. Click on the link and a new page will open.
6. Enter the login details and click on submit.
7. Your admit card will be displayed.
8. Check the admit card and download it.
9. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The admit card for candidates scehduled w.e.f. February 9, 2026 for PET and PST are not yet generated. The same will be released soon. Candidates are advised to visit SSB recruitment website on a regular intervals for further updates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSB.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More