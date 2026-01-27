SSB Head Constable Exam 2026: PET & PST begins tomorrow, admit card download link available here

Sashastra Seema Bal will begin the SSB Head Constable Exam 2026 tomorrow. The Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Standard Test scheduled to be conducted at 10 different venues will be held from January 28, 2026 onwards.

The organisation has released the admit card on January 13, 2026, for the exam commencing tomorrow. Candidates who will appear for the PET and PST can download their hall tickets using the simple steps given below.

Direct link to download SSB Head Constable Exam 2026 Admit Card for PET, PST SSB Head Constable Exam 2026: How to download 1. Visit the official website of SSB at ssb.gov.in.

2. Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on admit card notice link.

4. A PDF file will open where candidates will get the PET, PST admit card link.

5. Click on the link and a new page will open.

6. Enter the login details and click on submit.

7. Your admit card will be displayed.

8. Check the admit card and download it.

9. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admit card for candidates scehduled w.e.f. February 9, 2026 for PET and PST are not yet generated. The same will be released soon. Candidates are advised to visit SSB recruitment website on a regular intervals for further updates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSB.