SSC CGL 2020 tier 1 admit cards for all regions released, direct links here

  • The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 exam from August 13 to August 24. The SSC CGL admit cards have been released for candidates by their respective SSC regions.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 08, 2021 12:34 PM IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 exam from August 13 to August 24. The SSC CGL admit cards have been released for candidates by their respective SSC regions.

The SSC CGL 2020 exam was notified on December 29, 2020. The exam was initially scheduled in May-June but was postponed due to COVID-19. SSC conducts the CGL exam to fill up various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations.

Candidates have to download the admit cards from the official websites of the SSC regions.

SSC CGL admit card: Eastern region

SSC CGL admit card: Karnataka Kerala region

SSC CGL admit card: Southern Region (admit cards will be released on August 9)

SSC CGL admit card: North Eastern Region

SSC CGL admit card: Western Region

SSC CGL admit card: Northern region

SSC CGL admit card: Madhya Pradesh region

SSC CGL admit card: Central region

SSC CGL admit card: Western region

The skill test of the CGL 2019 will be held on September 15 and 16.

