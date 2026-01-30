SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: How, where to check Mains provisional key when released
SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: Candidates who have appeared for the Tier II exam can check the provisional key on the official website when released. Follow the blog for latest updates.
SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: The Staff Selection Commission is yet to release the SSC CGL Answer Key 2026. All candidates who have appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Tier II exam can download the answer key when released from the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. The tentative answer key will be placed on the website along with the objection window link. Candidates may go through the Answer Keys and submit online representations, if any, within the stipulated time limit on payment of ₹ 100/- per question, which is non-refundable. Representations received through any other mode e.g. letter, application, email, etc. will not be entertained....Read More
Representations regarding the Tentative Answer Keys will be scrutinized before finalizing the Answer Keys and the decision of the Commission in this regard will be final.
The Tier II examination was held on January 18 and 19, 2026. On January 18, the Skill Test (DEST) was held, and on January 19, the Mathematical Abilities, Reasoning & General Intelligence, English Language & Comprehension, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge Test, and Statistics.
Through this examination drive, a total of 14582 Group B and C posts will be filled in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key, how to check and other details.
SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: Official website to check
SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: ssc.gov.in
SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: How to check provisional key?
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
Click on SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates can check the answer key.
Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: Vacancies to be filled
SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: Check exam dates
SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: Objections to be scrutinized
SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: Processing fee to raise objections
SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: Objection window link to be activated with release of provisional key
SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: Where to check provisional key?
SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: Date and time
SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: The date and time of release of the provisional key has not been announced yet.