SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: How, where to check Mains provisional key when released

SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: The Staff Selection Commission is yet to release the SSC CGL Answer Key 2026. All candidates who have appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Tier II exam can download the answer key when released from the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. The tentative answer key will be placed on the website along with the objection window link. Candidates may go through the Answer Keys and submit online representations, if any, within the stipulated time limit on payment of ₹ 100/- per question, which is non-refundable. Representations received through any other mode e.g. letter, application, email, etc. will not be entertained. Representations regarding the Tentative Answer Keys will be scrutinized before finalizing the Answer Keys and the decision of the Commission in this regard will be final. The Tier II examination was held on January 18 and 19, 2026. On January 18, the Skill Test (DEST) was held, and on January 19, the Mathematical Abilities, Reasoning & General Intelligence, English Language & Comprehension, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge Test, and Statistics. Through this examination drive, a total of 14582 Group B and C posts will be filled in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key, how to check and other details. ...Read More

