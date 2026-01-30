Edit Profile
    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: How, where to check Mains provisional key when released

    By HT Education Desk
    Updated on: Jan 30, 2026 10:41:19 AM IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: Candidates who have appeared for the Tier II exam can check the provisional key on the official website when released. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: How, where to check Mains provisional key when released
    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: How, where to check Mains provisional key when released

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 30, 2026 10:41:18 AM IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: Official website to check

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: ssc.gov.in

    Jan 30, 2026 10:39:02 AM IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: How to check provisional key?

    Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

    Click on SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates can check the answer key.

    Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Jan 30, 2026 10:34:37 AM IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: Vacancies to be filled

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: Through this examination drive, a total of 14582 Group B and C posts will be filled in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

    Jan 30, 2026 10:32:16 AM IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: Check exam dates

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: The Tier II examination was held on January 18 and 19, 2026. On January 18, the Skill Test (DEST) was held, and on January 19, the Mathematical Abilities, Reasoning & General Intelligence, English Language & Comprehension, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge Test, and Statistics.

    Jan 30, 2026 10:28:19 AM IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: Objections to be scrutinized

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: Representations regarding the Tentative Answer Keys will be scrutinized before finalizing the Answer Keys and the decision of the Commission in this regard will be final.

    Jan 30, 2026 10:19:12 AM IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: Processing fee to raise objections

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: Candidates may go through the Answer Keys and submit online representations, if any, within the stipulated time limit on payment of 100/- per question, which is non-refundable. Representations received through any other mode e.g. letter, application, email, etc. will not be entertained.

    Jan 30, 2026 10:14:00 AM IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: Objection window link to be activated with release of provisional key

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: The tentative answer key will be placed on the website along with the objection window link.

    Jan 30, 2026 10:11:37 AM IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: Where to check provisional key?

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: All candidates who have appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Tier II exam can download the answer key when released from the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

    Jan 30, 2026 10:07:45 AM IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: Date and time

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: The date and time of release of the provisional key has not been announced yet.

