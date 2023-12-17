SSC CGL Tier II 2023 final answer key out at ssc.nic.in, download link here

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC CGL Tier II 2023 final answer key. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 (Tier-II) can download the final answer key through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. The SSC headquarters in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

The revised final result was announced on December 6, 2023. The candidates may take a printout of their respective Final Answer Keys along with their respective Question Paper(s) by using their Examination Roll Number and Password by clicking link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from December 16 to January 5, 2024.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Direct link to download SSC CGL Tier II 2023 final answer key

SSC CGL Tier II 2023 final answer key: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on SSC CGL Tier II 2023 final answer key link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates have also been hosted on the website. Candidates may also check their marks by logging-in through their Registered ID and password on the website of the Commission. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.