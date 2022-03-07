Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC CHSL 2021 registration ends today, apply at ssc.nic.in, check details here
competitive exams

SSC CHSL 2021 registration ends today, apply at ssc.nic.in, check details here

  • The registration process for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 will end today, on March 7
SSC CHSL 2021 registration: Last date to apply at ssc.nic.in, check details here(ssc.nic.in)
SSC CHSL 2021 registration: Last date to apply at ssc.nic.in, check details here(ssc.nic.in)
Updated on Mar 07, 2022 02:59 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

The registration process for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 will end today, on March 7. Interested candidate who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in. 

The application correction window will be activated from March 11 till March 15. The computer based tier 1 examination will be held on May, 2022.

The Commission will charge a uniform correction fee of Rs. 200 for making a correction and resubmitting a modified/ corrected application for the first time, and Rs. 500 for making a correction and resubmitting a modified/ corrected application for the second time.

SSC CHSL 2021 registration age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 to 27 as on January 1 2022.

SSC CHSL 2021 registration application fee: Candidates have to pay 100 as application fee. However, the application fee is exempted from the  Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM).

SSC CHSL exam 2021: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of SSC CHSL at ssc.nic.in

Click on the registration tab available on the homepage

Fill in all the required details

Save the registration details for subsequent log in

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents 

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc ssc.nic.in
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out