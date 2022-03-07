SSC CHSL 2021 registration ends today, apply at ssc.nic.in, check details here

The registration process for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 will end today, on March 7. Interested candidate who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in.

The application correction window will be activated from March 11 till March 15. The computer based tier 1 examination will be held on May, 2022.

The Commission will charge a uniform correction fee of Rs. 200 for making a correction and resubmitting a modified/ corrected application for the first time, and Rs. 500 for making a correction and resubmitting a modified/ corrected application for the second time.

SSC CHSL 2021 registration age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 to 27 as on January 1 2022.

SSC CHSL 2021 registration application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹100 as application fee. However, the application fee is exempted from the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM).

SSC CHSL exam 2021: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of SSC CHSL at ssc.nic.in

Click on the registration tab available on the homepage

Fill in all the required details

Save the registration details for subsequent log in

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.