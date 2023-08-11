Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 2 final answer key released at ssc.nic.in, download link here

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 2 final answer key released at ssc.nic.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 11, 2023 06:13 PM IST

SSC releases the final answer key & question paper for CHSL Tier II exam; candidates can download it from the official website.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key along with the question paper for the SSC CHSL 2022 Tier II examination. Candidates can download the SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 2 exam final answer keys from the official website at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 2 final answer key released at ssc.nic.in
Direct link to download SSC CHSL Tier 2 final answer key

Staff Selection Commission has declared the Final Result of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 on August 7.

“The candidates may take a printout of their respective Final Answer Keys along with respective Question Paper(s) by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 11.08.2023 (16: 00 hours)to 25.08.2023 (16:00 Hours)”, reads the official notification.

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 2 final answer key: Know how to download

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 (Tier-II) : Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) and Marks”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link mentioned in the pdf

Key in your login details

Check the final answer keys and take the print for future reference.

