SSC CHT Final Result 2024: Option cum preference form submission begins at ssc.gov.in, notice here

Staff Selection Commission has released the option cum preference form for SSC CHT Final Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2024 (CHTE-2024) and are waiting for their results can check the notice on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC CHT Final Result 2024: Option cum preference form submission begins

As per the official notice, the option cum preference for posts/ departments are required to be submitted by those candidates who have appeared in Paper-II of the examination. Accordingly, all candidates, who have appeared in Paper-II, are advised to submit their Option-cum-Preference for post(s)/ department(s) for CHTE-2024 through their respective ‘CANDIDATE LOGIN’ on the website of SSC (Headquarters) i.e., https://ssc.gov.in wherein facility of submission of Option-cum-Preference(s) for post(s)/ department(s) will be available under My Application Tab.

For candidates who appeared in Paper II of the examination, the option cum preference form can be submitted from June 9 to June 14, 2025.

The official notice reads, " Candidates who fail to exercise their Optioncum-Preference(s) during the aforesaid period, shall not be given any further opportunity for submission of their Option-cum-Preference(s) and such candidates will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list/final selection. Therefore, the candidates who have appeared in Paper-II are required to mandatorily exercise their Option-cum-Preference(s) for consideration of their candidature in the final merit list/final selection in CHTE-2024."

