SSC Constable Driver Admit Card 2022 for Delhi Police out, download links here

competitive exams
Published on Oct 11, 2022 02:31 PM IST

SSC Constable Driver Admit Card 2022 for Delhi Police has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of regional SSCs.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Constable Driver Admit Card 2022 on October 11, 2022. Candidates who will appear for Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 can download the admit card through the regional websites of SSC.

The examination will be conducted on October 21, 2022 across the country at various exam centres. The Computer based examination will consist of one objective type multiple choice paper containing 100 questions carrying 100 marks. Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

Download link for SSC WR

Download link for SSC NER

Download link for SSC MPR

SSC Constable Driver Admit Card 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official site of regional SSCs.
  • Click on SSC Constable Driver Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on July 8 and ended on July 29, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 1411 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

