SSC Constable Exam 2022: Registration begins, here’s how to apply

Staff Selection Commission has started the registration process for SSC Constable Exam 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 can do it through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. The registration will close on July 29, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1411 posts out of which 1270 posts for Open category, 141 posts for Ex-S category. Candidates who want to apply for the examination should have passed 10+2 (Senior Secondary) or equivalent from a recognized Board. Candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below.

SSC Constable Exam 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC Constable Exam 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on download.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹100/-. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of SSC.