SSC Constable GD 2024 re-exam to be conducted at certain centres, notice here

Staff Selection Commission has decided to conduct SSC Constable GD 2024 re-exam at certain centres. The official notice for the same is available to candidates on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC Constable GD 2024 re-exam to be conducted for certain centres, notice here

As per the official notice, the decision to hold a re-examination of candidates of certain venues/dates/shifts was taken after the venue-specific technical reasons that were noticed in the review of the examination as mentioned earlier.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Commission will conduct the re-examination on March 30, 2023, for those candidates who appeared for the examination on the dates/ venues or shifts that are mentioned in the official notice Annexure.

The Computer Based Exam for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFS), SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 was conducted by the Commission from February 20 to March 7, 2024. Only those candidates who appeared earlier in the computer-based Based Exam will be permitted to appear in the re-examination.

Candidates who qualify in the computer-based examination can appear for the Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification rounds. Through SSC GD 2024, a total of 26,146 vacancies will be filled in various user organisations. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.