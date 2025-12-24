SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2026: Important notice on registration closing date released, check here

Staff Selection Commission will close the registration process for SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2026 on December 31, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2026 can find the direct link through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, candidates should submit their application much before the closing date and not wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/ inability or failure to login to the website on account of heavy load on the website during the closing days.

As per the tentative vacancies list, 25487 vacancies will be filled out of which 616 for BSF, 14595 for CISF, 5490 for CRPF, 1764 for SSB, 1293 for ITBP, 1706 for AR and 23 for SSF.

The candidates must have passed the Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognized Board/ University as on or before the cut-off date i.e., 01-01-2026 to apply for the exam.

SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2026: How to apply To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login link and register online.

3. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

4. Make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid only through online payment modes, namely BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, Master, Maestro Card, or RuPay Debit card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.