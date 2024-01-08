SSC Delhi Police Constable final answer key released at ssc.nic.in, direct link
SSC declares final answer key and marks for Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2023.
Staff Selection Commission has declared the final answer key and marks for the Constable (Executive) Male and Female in the Delhi Police Examination, 2023 today, January 8. Candidates can check the answer key for the Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2023 at ssc.nic.in.
Staff Selection Commission has declared the result of Constable (Executive)Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2023 (Computer Based Examination)on December 31, 2023.
Direct link to check the answer key
“Further, marks of the shortlisted/ not shortlisted candidates will also be made available on website of the Commission (i.e. https://ssc.nic.in) on 08.01.2024. This facility too will be available from 08.01.2024 to 22.01.2024. Candidates may check their individual marks by logging-in using their Username (Registration Number) and password (SSC Registration Password) on the website of the Commissionandclickon Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard”, reads the official notification.
SSC Delhi Police Constable final answer key: How to download
Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on “Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2023: Uploading of Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) along with Final Answer Keys and Marks.”
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Key in your login details
Download the answer key and take the print for future reference.