Staff Selection Commission will release SSC GD Answer Key 2024 in due course of time. The Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles recruitment examination answer key when released will be available on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC GD Answer Key 2024: How, where to download Constable provisional answer key

The written examination was conducted from February 20 to March 7, and the re-exam was conducted on March 30, 2024, for some students at various locations.

As per past trends, the tentative answer keys of this examination are released after around five days of the examination.

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on answer key page available on the home page.

Click on SSC Constable GD answer key link available on the page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Once the answer key is released, the objection window will also open. All candidates who want to raise objections can do it within the stipulated time given on the notice by paying an amount as processing fee.

Candidates who will qualify for the written examination will be eligible to appear for the Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification to be conducted by the Commission one after the other.

SSC GD 2024 is being held for 26,146 vacancies, of which 6,174 vacancies are for the BSF, 11,025 for the CISF, 3,337 for the CRPF, 635 for the SSB, 3,189 for the ITBP, 1,490 are for the AR and 296 are for the SSF. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.