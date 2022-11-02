Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC Head Constable in Delhi Police Answer Key 2022 released, download link here

SSC Head Constable in Delhi Police Answer Key 2022 released, download link here

Published on Nov 02, 2022 05:53 PM IST

SSC Head Constable in Delhi Police Answer Key 2022 has been released. Candidates can check the answer key and download it through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Head Constable in Delhi Police Answer Key 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 can download the answer key through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The computer based examination for Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 was held from October 10 to October 20, 2022. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it from November 2 to November 7, 2022. For each question, candidate will have to pay 100/- per question/ answer challenged.

Direct link to download SSC Head Constable in Delhi Police Answer Key 2022

SSC Head Constable in Delhi Police Answer Key 2022: How to download

Candidates can download the answer key through these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on SSC Head Constable in Delhi Police Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.
