SSC JHT Result 2020 for Paper 2 declared on ssc.nic.in, check result here

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC JHT Result 2020 for Paper 2 on July 14, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2020 Paper II can check their respective results on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

A total of 1668 candidates were declared qualified for Paper II exam. The examination was conducted on February 14, 2021, across the country. Based on the performance in Paper-I + Paper-II, candidates have been shortlisted for Document Verification. The schedules for holding the Document Verification will be made available on the websites of Commission’s Regional Offices separately, as per the official notice.

SSC JHT Result 2020: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

• Enter the registration details in the boxes given on the right hand side of the page.

• Click on login and your result will be displayed.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the official website on July 22, 2021. Candidates can check their respective marks from July 22 to August 11, 2021. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.