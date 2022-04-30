SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2021: Last date today to apply for 3603 posts

Staff Selection Commission will close down the application process for SSC MTS and Havaldar Exam 2021 on April 30, 2022. Candidates who want to want to apply for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 can apply online through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

The last date for making online fee payment is till May 2, 2022 and last date for generation of offline challan is till May 3, 2022. The application correction window will open on May 5 and will end on May 9, 2022. The computer based exam (Paper I) will be conducted on July 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 3603 posts in the organisation.

SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2021: How to apply

Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply online.

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Click on Apply online link available at the top of the page.

Click on SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2021 link and a new page will open.

Login to the account or register online for apply.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.