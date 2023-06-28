Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2023: Important notice released, details here

SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2023: Important notice released, details here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 28, 2023 01:15 PM IST

SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2023: The detailed notification of this exam will be released on June 30, 2023.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a notice to Multi-Tasking Staff and Havaldar (SSC MTS & Havaldar) examination 2023 candidates informing that the detailed notification of this exam will be released on June 30, 2023. Originally, it was scheduled to be out on June 14.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2023: Important notice released, details here(ssc.nic.in)
SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2023: Important notice released, details here(ssc.nic.in)

“Candidates are informed that the Notice of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 which was tentatively scheduled to be published on 14.06.2023, is now rescheduled to be published on 30.06.2023,” the notice reads.

In the SSC MTS notification, candidates will find key information like number of vacancies, exam and registration dates, eligibility criteria, etc. It will be published on ssc.nic.in.

As per the SSC examination calendar 2023 , the application process for SSC MTS & Havaldar exam 2023 will was supposed to begin on June 14. Now, the process will begin on or after June 30, after the release of the notification.

The Tier I examination is tentatively scheduled for October 2023.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc
ssc
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out