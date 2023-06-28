Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a notice to Multi-Tasking Staff and Havaldar (SSC MTS & Havaldar) examination 2023 candidates informing that the detailed notification of this exam will be released on June 30, 2023. Originally, it was scheduled to be out on June 14. SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2023: Important notice released, details here(ssc.nic.in)

“Candidates are informed that the Notice of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 which was tentatively scheduled to be published on 14.06.2023, is now rescheduled to be published on 30.06.2023,” the notice reads.

In the SSC MTS notification, candidates will find key information like number of vacancies, exam and registration dates, eligibility criteria, etc. It will be published on ssc.nic.in.

As per the SSC examination calendar 2023 , the application process for SSC MTS & Havaldar exam 2023 will was supposed to begin on June 14. Now, the process will begin on or after June 30, after the release of the notification.

The Tier I examination is tentatively scheduled for October 2023.

