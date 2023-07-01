Staff Selection Commission has released SSC MTS & Havaldar Recruitment 2023 tentative vacancies list. Candidates can check the official notice through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. SSC MTS & Havaldar Recruitment 2023: Tentative vacancies list released at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)

As per the notice, a total of 3954 MTS posts will be filled in the organization through this recruitment drive.

The registration process for SSC MTS (Non-Technical) staff & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 have started on June 30 and will end on July 21, 2023. Candidates can edit their applications from July 26 to July 28. The computer-based examination will be held in September.

SSC MTS & Havaldar Recruitment 2023: How to apply

To apply for the same, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on apply online link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC MTS & Havaldar Recruitment 2023 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

