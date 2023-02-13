Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC MTS, Havaldar result 2021: Check list of candidates out for DV & detail

SSC MTS, Havaldar result 2021: Check list of candidates out for DV & detail

competitive exams
Published on Feb 13, 2023 09:17 PM IST

SSC MTS, Havalda Examination, 2021: List of candidates shortlisted for appearing in the Document Verification released.

SSC MTS, Havaldar result 2021: Check list released of candidates for DV & details
SSC MTS, Havaldar result 2021: Check list released of candidates for DV & details
ByHT Education Desk

The list of candidates shortlisted to appear in the document verification for the post of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical Staff) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021, has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The list of candidates is available on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 Paper-II (Descriptive Paper) was conducted by the Commission on November 6. In addition, the CBIC conducted the Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) for the posts of Havaldar from November 14, 2022, to December 9, 2022.

Five candidates are temporarily unfit for PET/PST for the post of Havaldar. According to the PET/PST data provided by CBIC, a total of 93 candidates (Male-92 & Female-01) are withheld in PET/PST.

The Marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission on February 28. This facility will be available till March 14. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on the Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard.

Direct lick here

SSC MTS, Havaldar exam result 2021: How to check list of candidates shortlisted for DV

Go to the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Next, click on the others tab

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc.nic.in ssc ssc result + 1 more
ssc.nic.in ssc ssc result
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out