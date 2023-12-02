SSC releases computer knowledge/skill test answer key for Data Processing Assistant

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key for the Computer Knowledge/Skill Test for the Post of Data Processing Assistant. Candidates who have appeared for the post of Data Processing Assistant can check the answer key through the official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can submit challenges against SSC answer key(ssc.nic.in)

“The Commission had conducted the Skill Test (Computer Based Mode) on 24.11.2023 to assess the knowledge of Programming, SystemOperations and System Analysis for the post of Data Processing Assistant [Post Category No. ER10518] as advertised under Phase-VI/2018/Selection Posts Examination”, reads the official notification.

The representations/challenges against the Tentative Answer Keys can be submitted from December 2 to December 3 till 6 pm. Candidates have to Pay ₹100 per question challenged fee.

SSC Answer key 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Uploading of Tentative Answer Key of Computer Knowledge Test w.r.to Post of Data Processing Assistant, Post Code ER10518 advertised in Phase VI/2018/Selection Posts”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the answer key link available on the notification

Key in log-in details

Check the answer key

Take print for future reference.