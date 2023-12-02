close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC releases computer knowledge/skill test answer key for Data Processing Assistant

SSC releases computer knowledge/skill test answer key for Data Processing Assistant

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 02, 2023 06:20 PM IST

SSC releases answer key for Computer Knowledge/Skill Test for Data Processing Assistant.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key for the Computer Knowledge/Skill Test for the Post of Data Processing Assistant. Candidates who have appeared for the post of Data Processing Assistant can check the answer key through the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can submit challenges against SSC answer key(ssc.nic.in)
Candidates can submit challenges against SSC answer key(ssc.nic.in)

“The Commission had conducted the Skill Test (Computer Based Mode) on 24.11.2023 to assess the knowledge of Programming, SystemOperations and System Analysis for the post of Data Processing Assistant [Post Category No. ER10518] as advertised under Phase-VI/2018/Selection Posts Examination”, reads the official notification.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The representations/challenges against the Tentative Answer Keys can be submitted from December 2 to December 3 till 6 pm. Candidates have to Pay 100 per question challenged fee.

Direct link here

SSC Answer key 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Uploading of Tentative Answer Key of Computer Knowledge Test w.r.to Post of Data Processing Assistant, Post Code ER10518 advertised in Phase VI/2018/Selection Posts”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the answer key link available on the notification

Key in log-in details

Check the answer key

Take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out