SSC Selection Posts Phase 9 Answer Key 2021 released, download link here

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Selection Posts Phase 9 Answer Key 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the tentative answer key through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

The examination for Matriculation level, Higher Secondary (10+2) level and Graduation & above level was conducted on February 2 to 10, 2022 and on March 14 and 16, 2022 in computer based mode. The candidates Response Sheets along with the tentative Answer Keys are now available on the link given below. The candidates may login in the link provided below by using their Registration Login ID and Password.

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key from March 31 to April 5, 2022 on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. As per the official notice, the representations received after 6 pm on April 5, 2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

<strong>Direct link to download answer key</strong>

SSC Selection Posts Phase 9 Answer Key 2021: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC Selection Posts Phase 9 Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answer key.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.