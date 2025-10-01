Bhubaneswar/Berhampur, A day after postponing the written examination for sub-inspectors, the police in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Wednesday arrested 117 people, including 114 aspirants, on charges of cheating, forgery and fraud, a senior official said. Sub-inspector exams: Odisha Police arrests 114 aspirants, 3 others on charges of forgery

The action came after a crackdown on a racket allegedly involved in sabotaging the upcoming sub-inspector recruitment examination on October 5-6 conducted by the Odisha Police Recruitment Board .

Of the 117 arrested, three were agents.

“A case has been registered at Golanthara police station under different sections of the BNS and The Odisha Public Examination Act, 2024,” Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M told reporters.

The Odisha Police in a statement said that following a tip-off about malpractice related to the upcoming exam, a team intercepted three AC sleeper buses near the Andhra Pradesh border.

“On verification, it was found that the three buses had 117 passengers. Among them 114 persons had applied for the upcoming sub-inspector examination. As this appeared suspicious, further enquiry was conducted and it was found that these candidates boarded the three buses at Bhubaneswar, and were travelling to an undisclosed location in Vijayanagaram…” it said.

“All of them are engaged in an organised crime of sabotaging the upcoming sub-inspector exam,” the statement said, adding, their plan was to get the question paper in Vijayanagaram secretly, and come back to Bhubaneswar to appear for the exam.

For this purpose, the aspiring candidates had agreed on a payment of ₹25 lakh each, in instalments of ₹10 lakh initially, and ₹15 lakh finally once the job is confirmed, it said.

The police said that during investigation, it was also found that many more agents are involved in the racket.

The OPRB, in a notification on Tuesday, had announced postponement of the SI recruitment examination scheduled for October 5-6.

Fresh dates will be announced later, it said.

Expressing shock over the development, Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik described the frequent postponement of the examination as a "systemic failure".

