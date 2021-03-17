IND USA
SWAYAM March admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
SWAYAM March admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

SWAYAM March admit card 2021 released at swayam.gov.in, here's direct link

  • SWAYAM March admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the SWAYAM March exam 2021 can download their hall tickets online at swayam.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:10 PM IST

SWAYAM March admit card 2021: The admit card for the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) March exam 2021 had been released.

Candidates who have registered for the SWAYAM March exam 2021 can download their hall tickets online at swayam.gov.in.

The SWAYAM March exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on March 25 and 26, 2021. 'In the wake of COVID-19 situation and to ensure social distancing and proper sanitization process, it has been decided to change the timing of afternoon shift of SWAYAM Examination scheduled to be held on 25th and 26th March 2021: Afternoon exams, which were earlier scheduled from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM has now been changed to 3 pm to 6 pm," reads the official notice.

Direct link to download SWAYAM March admit card 2021.

How to download SWAYAM March admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at swayam.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Admit Card SWAYAM Examination 25-26 Mar 2021"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The SWAYAM March admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall tickets and take its print out for future use.

