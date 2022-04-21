TANCET 2022 registration ends today, here’s direct link to apply

Anna University will close down the registration process for TANCET 2022 on April 21, 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test can apply online through the official site of TANCET on tancet.annauniv.edu.

Earlier the last date to apply for the examination was till April 18, 2022 which has been extended till April 21, 2022. The examination will be conducted on May 14 and 15, 2022 in two shifts. TANCET 2022 exam for M.C.A and M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and M.B.A will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Direct link to register for TANCET 2022

TANCET 2022: How to register

To apply for the examination candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of TANCET on tancet.annauniv.edu.

Click on TANCET 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

