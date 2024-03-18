TANCET 2024 final answer key today on tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2024 Answer Key: Anna University will release the final answer key of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2024) today, March 18. The final answer key of the MBA/MCA entrance examination will be published on tancet.annauniv.edu. The university will also release the final answer key of the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA PG). TANCET 2024 final answer key today (Shutterstock)

The provisional answer keys for these examinations were issued on March 13.

The TANCET exam is held for admission to postgraduate management (MBA) and computer application (MCA) courses.

Anna University conducted the test on March 9. The MCA exam was held in the first shift (from 10 am to 12 pm) and the MBA exam in the second shift (from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm).

The CEETA PG exam is for postgraduate engineering, architecture and planning (ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan) courses. It was held on March 10.

Steps to check TANCET/CREETA PG 2024 final answer keys

Go to tancet.annauniv.edu.

Open the TANCET or CEETA PG 2024 final answer key answer key download link, as required.

Enter your email address, and password, and log in.

Check and download the final answer key.

A total of 39,301 candidates appeared for the TANCET and CEETA PG exams this year. The exam was held at 40 examination centers in 15 cities of Tamil Nadu.