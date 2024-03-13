TANCET 2024: Answer key of MBA, MCA entrance test today on tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2024 Answer Key: The Provisional answer key of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2024 is releasing today, March 13. Anna University will issue TANCET answer keys on tancet.annauniv.edu. Answer keys of the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA) PG 2024 are also expected today. TANCET 2024 answer key today on tancet.annauniv.edu (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Anna University conducts TANCET for admission to postgraduate management (MBA) and computer application (MCA) courses at participating institutions in Tamil Nadu. The 2024 exam was held on March 9, in two shifts.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In the first shift, the TANCET MCA exam was conducted from 10 am to 12 pm. In the second shift, the MBA entrance exam was held from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The CEETA PG exam, for admission to postgraduate engineering, architecture and planning (ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan) courses, was held on March 10, in a single shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm.

The university will invite comments on the provisional answer key after releasing it. The detailed schedule, the process of raising objections and the fee will be displayed on the website later.

Anna University will review candidates' feedback and if found valid, answer(s) will be revised in the final key.

The final answer key will be used in the preparation of results.

When released, candidates can check TANCET and CEETA answer keys by following these steps:

Steps to download TANCET/CREETA PG 2024 answer keys

Visit tancet.annauniv.edu. Open the TANCET or CEETA PG 2024 answer key download link, as required. Enter the required information and log in. Check and download the answer key.

This year, the two entrance exams were held for 39,301 candidates at 40 examination centers in 15 cities of Tamil Nadu.

For the MCA exam, 9,206 candidates were registered while 24, 814 applied for the MBA exam. A total of 5,281 candidates applied for CEETA PG 2024, the university said.