TANCET 2024 answer key tomorrow; where & how to check

TANCET 2024: Anna University will release answer keys of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2024) tomorrow, March 12. Candidates can check it on the official website of the examination, tancet.annauniv.edu. TANCET 2024 answer key tomorrow on tancet.annauniv.edu(Shutterstock)

Answer keys of the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA) PG 2024 are also expected tomorrow. The answer key release date has been mentioned on the examination website.

The TANCET entrance examination was held on March 9. The MCA exam took place in the first shift, from 10 am to 12 pm; while the MBA exam was held in the second shift, from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The CEETA PG exam was conducted on March 10, in a single shift from 10 am to 12 pm.

Anna University conducts the TANCET examination for admission to PG business (MBA) and computer application (MCA) courses at participating institutions of the state.

CEETA PG, on the other hand, is for admission to postgraduate engineering, architecture and planning (ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan) courses.

When released, candidates can download TANCET and CEETA answer keys by following these steps:

How to download TANCET/CREETA PG 2024 answer keys

Go to the exam website, tancet.annauniv.edu.

Open the answer key download link for TANCET or CEETA PG, as required.

Enter your login details.

Submit and download the answer key.

After releasing the answer keys of the two examinations, the university will provide a window for candidates to raise objections. Candidates' feedback will be reviewed and used in the preparation of the final answer key.

Results of TANCET and CEETA PG will be prepared using the final answer key. After announcing the results, the university will release the schedule for the common counselling process, which will lead to admissions to the courses mentioned above.

For more details, candidates can visit the TANCET and CEETA PG 2024 website.