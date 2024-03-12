 TANCET 2024 answer key tomorrow; where &amp; how to check | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / TANCET 2024 answer key tomorrow; where & how to check

TANCET 2024 answer key tomorrow; where & how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 12, 2024 02:28 PM IST

Candidates can check it on the official website of the examination, tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET 2024: Anna University will release answer keys of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2024) tomorrow, March 12. Candidates can check it on the official website of the examination, tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET 2024 answer key tomorrow on tancet.annauniv.edu(Shutterstock)
TANCET 2024 answer key tomorrow on tancet.annauniv.edu(Shutterstock)

Answer keys of the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA) PG 2024 are also expected tomorrow. The answer key release date has been mentioned on the examination website.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The TANCET entrance examination was held on March 9. The MCA exam took place in the first shift, from 10 am to 12 pm; while the MBA exam was held in the second shift, from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The CEETA PG exam was conducted on March 10, in a single shift from 10 am to 12 pm.

Anna University conducts the TANCET examination for admission to PG business (MBA) and computer application (MCA) courses at participating institutions of the state.

CEETA PG, on the other hand, is for admission to postgraduate engineering, architecture and planning (ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan) courses.

When released, candidates can download TANCET and CEETA answer keys by following these steps:

How to download TANCET/CREETA PG 2024 answer keys

Go to the exam website, tancet.annauniv.edu.

Open the answer key download link for TANCET or CEETA PG, as required.

Enter your login details.

Submit and download the answer key.

After releasing the answer keys of the two examinations, the university will provide a window for candidates to raise objections. Candidates' feedback will be reviewed and used in the preparation of the final answer key.

Results of TANCET and CEETA PG will be prepared using the final answer key. After announcing the results, the university will release the schedule for the common counselling process, which will lead to admissions to the courses mentioned above.

For more details, candidates can visit the TANCET and CEETA PG 2024 website.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On