TANCET 2024 hall tickets released, direct link to download

TANCET 2024 Hall Tickets: Anna University on Wednesday released admit cards or Hall Tickets of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2024) and the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA PG 2024). Candidates who have applied for the two examinations can download their hall tickets from tancet.annauniv.edu. TANCET 2024 hall tickets live updates. TANCET 2024 admit card out(HT FIle)

TANCET 2024 admit card link

TANCET and CEETA are state-level entrance examinations in Tamil Nadu. The first one is for admission to postgraduate business (MBA) and computer applications (MCA) courses while the second one is for engineering, architecture and planning (ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan) courses.

These exams will be held on March 9 and 10. TANCET will be held in two shifts on the first day. The MCA exam is scheduled from 10 am to 12 pm and the MBA exam from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

CEETA exam will be held in a single shift, from 10 am to 12 pm, on the second day.

How to download TANCET/CREETA PG 2024 hall tickets

Go to the website tancet.annauniv.edu.

Open the TANCET/CEETA PG hall ticket download link, as required

Enter your login credentials.

Submit and download the hall ticket.