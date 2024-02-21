 TANCET 2024 hall tickets released, direct link to download | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / TANCET 2024 hall tickets released, direct link to download

TANCET 2024 hall tickets released, direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 21, 2024 04:22 PM IST

Anna University releases TANCET 2024 and CEETA PG 2024 hall tickets for Tamil Nadu state-level entrance exams.

TANCET 2024 Hall Tickets: Anna University on Wednesday released admit cards or Hall Tickets of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2024) and the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA PG 2024). Candidates who have applied for the two examinations can download their hall tickets from tancet.annauniv.edu. TANCET 2024 hall tickets live updates.

TANCET 2024 admit card out(HT FIle)
TANCET 2024 admit card out(HT FIle)

TANCET 2024 admit card link

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

TANCET and CEETA are state-level entrance examinations in Tamil Nadu. The first one is for admission to postgraduate business (MBA) and computer applications (MCA) courses while the second one is for engineering, architecture and planning (ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan) courses.

These exams will be held on March 9 and 10. TANCET will be held in two shifts on the first day. The MCA exam is scheduled from 10 am to 12 pm and the MBA exam from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

CEETA exam will be held in a single shift, from 10 am to 12 pm, on the second day.

How to download TANCET/CREETA PG 2024 hall tickets

Go to the website tancet.annauniv.edu.

Open the TANCET/CEETA PG hall ticket download link, as required

Enter your login credentials.

Submit and download the hall ticket.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On