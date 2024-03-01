 Telangana invites overseas scholarship applications for SC students | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Telangana invites overseas scholarship applications for SC students

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 01, 2024 07:34 PM IST

Telangana government opens applications for overseas scholarships for SC students, offering up to 20 lakhs for selected countries.

The Telangana government has invited applications for overseas scholarships form students belonging to scheduled castes in the state. The scholarship is open to applicants with a family income of less than five lakhs per year and who meet the eligibility criteria. Candidates can submit applications for the scholarship process through the official website, telanganaepass.cgg.gov.in. The last date to register is March 31 till 5 pm.

Direct link to apply

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The scholarship is only available to students who have been accepted into one of the following countries: the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, or New Zealand. Candidates will get up to 20 lakhs or, as per the admission letter, whichever is less, one-way Economic ticket and Visa charges. Only one child from a family is eligible.

Eligibility criteria: Candidates should possess a 60% graduation score and an eligible score in the GRE/GMAT and English Proficiency Test as per GO.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
