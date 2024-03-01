Telangana invites overseas scholarship applications for SC students

The Telangana government has invited applications for overseas scholarships form students belonging to scheduled castes in the state. The scholarship is open to applicants with a family income of less than five lakhs per year and who meet the eligibility criteria. Candidates can submit applications for the scholarship process through the official website, telanganaepass.cgg.gov.in. The last date to register is March 31 till 5 pm. Telangana govt invites SC students for overseas scholarship; apply by March 31

The scholarship is only available to students who have been accepted into one of the following countries: the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, or New Zealand. Candidates will get up to 20 lakhs or, as per the admission letter, whichever is less, one-way Economic ticket and Visa charges. Only one child from a family is eligible.

Eligibility criteria: Candidates should possess a 60% graduation score and an eligible score in the GRE/GMAT and English Proficiency Test as per GO.