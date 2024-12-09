Telangana State Public Service Commission has released TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024. Candidates who will appear for the Telangana Group 2 recruitment test can download the admit card from the official website of TGPSC at tspsc.gov.in. TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live Updates TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 out at tspsc.gov.in, download link here

The TGPSC ID and date of birth is required to download the hall ticket which is available on the website. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the admit card.

TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024: How to download

Visit the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

Click on TSPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written test will be held on December 15 and 16, 2024. The test will be held in two shifts- Paper 1 and Paper 3 will be held in the morning session from 10 am to 12.30 pm and Paper 2 and Paper 4 will be held in the evening session from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. The exam will be conducted in the 1368 identified Test Centers in 33 Districts across the state.

Candidates would be permitted into the Examination Centre from 08:30 AM onwards for FN Session and 1:30 PM onwards for AN Session. The Examination Centre Gates will be closed by 9:30 AM for FN Session and 2:30 PM for AN Session and no candidate will be allowed to enter the Examination Centre after closing of the gates.

This recruitment drive will fill up 783 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TGPSC.