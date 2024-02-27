TNDGE NMMS Results 2024: Results of NMMS 2024 set to be out tomorrow in official website at 4 PM, check details below

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination is all set to declare the result of National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMS) 2024 at 4 PM tomorrow (February 28, 2024). Candidates who appeared for the exams can go to the website www.dge.tn.gov.in to check their results. Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination to declare the result of National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMS) 2024 at 4 PM tomorrow (February 28, 2024).(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

To check the results, candidates have to go through the following steps:

Visit the official website www.dge.tn.gov.in

Go to Results section

Check for NMMS EXAMINATION RESULTS February-2024

Enter roll number and date of birth

Notably, a total of 2,25,490 students participated in this examination on February 3, 2024for Class 8 students in government and government-aided schools.