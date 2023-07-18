Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TNPSC JSO Hall Ticket 2023 released at tnpsc.gov.in, download link here

TNPSC JSO Hall Ticket 2023 released at tnpsc.gov.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 18, 2023 08:13 PM IST

TNPSC JSO Hall Ticket 2023 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released TNPSC JSO Hall Ticket 2023 on July 18, 2023. Candidates who will appear at CBT for Junior Scientific Officer post can download the admit card through the official site of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

The computer based test will be conducted on July 23, 2023 at various exam centres across the state.

The memorandum of admission (Hall Ticket) can be downloaded only through one time Registration (OTR Dashboard) of the candidate by entering the Application Number and Date of Birth. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to download TNPSC JSO Hall Ticket 2023

TNPSC JSO Hall Ticket 2023: How to download

  • Visit the official site of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.
  • Click on TNPSC JSO Hall Ticket 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of TNPSC.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
© 2023 HindustanTimes
