Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu has postponed TNTET 2025 exam dates. Candidates who want to appear for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test can check the official notice on the official website of TRB TN at trb.tn.gov.in. TNTET 2025 exam dates postponed, check revised dates here

As per the official notice, the TN TET examination was scheduled to be held on November 1 and 2, 2025, which has been postponed and will now to conducted on November 15 and 16, 2025. Paper I will be held on November 15 and Paper II will be held on November 16. The decision to postpone the examination was taken due to administrative reasons.

The examination will comprise 150 multiple-choice questions. The exam duration is for 3 hours and mode of exam is OMR based.

The hall ticket will indicate the date, time, and centre for the Written Examination. The TRB will upload the Hall Tickets for the eligible candidates on its official website.

For general category candidates, the minimum qualifying marks is 60% or 90 marks for each paper. For SC,SC(A),BC,BC(M), MBC,DNC and Persons with Disability(PWD) category candidates, the passing marks is 55% or 82.5 Marks rounded off to 82 Marks and for ST category candidates, the passing marks is 40% or 60 Marks.

Meanwhile, the registration process is ongoing. The last date to apply for the exam is September 8, 2025. The edit option will open on September 9 and will close on September 11, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TRB TN.