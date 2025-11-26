The Teachers Recruitment Board has released the TNTET Answer Key 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test can download the answer key through the official website of TRB TN at trb.tn.gov.in. TNTET Answer Key 2025 released at trb.tn.gov.in, download link here

Along with the answer key, the objection window has also been opened. The objection window will remain opened till December 3, 2025. The candidates are instructed to submit their objection or representation regarding the answer key against the Master Question Paper only. (i.e., Question Number and options). For any objections, candidates should give proof from standard Books only. Guides/Notes and reference from internet will not be entertained by TRB.

The representation in any other form including e-mail, courier, India-post or application in person will not be entertained. Representations without proper evidence will not be entertained. They will be summarily rejected.

TNTET Answer Key 2025: How to download To download the answer key candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TRB TN at trb.tn.gov.in.

2. Click on TNTET Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the direct link given.

4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

5. Once done, your answer key will be displayed.

6. Check the answer key and download it.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The TNTET Paper I was conducted on November 15, 2025, and TNTET Paper II was held on November 16, 2025. Both exams were conducted in OMR-based mode across Tamil Nadu. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TRB TN.

