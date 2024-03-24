TS, AP EAMCET exam dates changed, check EAPCET revised dates

The exam conducting authorities of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET or EAMCET 2024) have revised the exam dates. The new dates of AP EAMCET 2024 and TS EAMCET 2024 can be checked on the websites – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET and eapcet.tsche.ac.in. TS, AP EAMCET exam dates changed (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

As per the revised schedule, AP EAMCET 2024 will be conducted from May 16 to 22. The AP EAPCET Agriculture and Pharmacy stream examination will be held on May 16 and 17, while the Engineering examination will take place between May 18 and 22. Previously, the test was scheduled for May 13 to 19.

The TS EAMCET 2024 exam is scheduled for May 7 to 11. The Engineering entrance test will be held from May 9 to 11, while the Agriculture exam will be on May 7 and 8. The previous dates for TS EAPCET were May 9 to 12.

Registrations for both AP and TS EAPCET exams are underway. The last date to apply without a late fee for the Telangana examination is April 6. However, applications can be submitted up to May 1 with late fees.

For the Andhra Pradesh CET, candidates can submit their application forms up to April 14 with the regular fee and up to May 12 with late fees.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) conducts the TS EAMCET examination on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) courses offered by participating institutions. From 2024 onwards, the exam has been renamed as TS EAPCET.

The AP EAPCET exam, on the other hand, is for admission to these courses at participating institutions of Andhra Pradesh. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) administers the examination on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education or APSCHE.