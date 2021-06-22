Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS CETs Schedule 2021: TS EAMCET 2021 exam in August, check other CET dates
TS CETs Schedule 2021 has been released. Candidates can check TS EAMCET 2021 exam date and other CETs in the table given below.
New Delhi
JUN 22, 2021

Telangana government has released TS CETs Schedule 2021 to be conducted across the state. Telangana State Common Entrance Tests, TSCHE will conduct TS EAMCET 2021 exam in August 2021. The other TS CETs will be conducted in July and August in the state.

TS EAMCET 2021 entrance examination will be conducted August 4, 5 and 6 for engineering courses and August 9 and 10 for Agriculture and Medical courses. Candidates can check the complete schedule in the table given below.

TS CETs Schedule 2021: Complete schedule

Exam Date 
TS EAMCET – Eng August 4, 5 and 6, 2021
TS EAMCET- AM August 9 and 10, 2021
TS ECET August 3, 2021
TS PGECET August 11 to 14, 2021
TS ICET August 19 and 20, 2021
TS LAWCET August 23, 2021
TS EDCET August 24 and 25, 2021
TS POLYCET July 17, 2021

The Council has also extended the last date to apply for TS EAMCET 2021 without paying late fees till June 24, 2021. The admit card release date and other details for the same would be announced by the Council in due course of time. The TS EAMCET 2021 exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon for A&E and from 3 pm to 6 pm for Engineering.

