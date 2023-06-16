Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release TS DOST 2023 phase 1 seat allotment results today, June 16. Candidates can check the TS DOST 2023 results on the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in. TS DOST 2023 Phase I seat allotment results today at dost.cgg.gov.in(HT file)

The online self-reporting of Phase I will begin from June 16 to June 25. Phase II Verification of Special Category Certificates will be held on June 26. The registration for Phase II will begin from June 16 to June 16. Phase II Seat allotment will be released on June 30.

TS DOST 2023 Phase I registration: Know how to check results

Visit the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Phase I seat allotment result

Key in your login details

Check TS DOST 2023 results

Check and take printout for future reference.

TS DOST (Degree Online Services, Telangana) is for admissions into all Undergraduate Courses, such as B.A./B.Sc./B.Com./B.Com.(Voc)/ B.Com.(Hons)/BSW/BBA/BBM/BCA etc., offered by all the Colleges affiliated to Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University and Satavahana University, Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam (Women‟s University) respectively, JNTU and D-Pharmacy in Polytechnics affiliated to TSBTET for the Academic Year 2023-2024.

