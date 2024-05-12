TS EAMCET answer key 2024: Step-by-step guide to download answer key from eapcet.tsche.ac.in, other details here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released the provisional answer key of the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy (Medical) Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET or EAMCET 2024). Candidates who appeared in the exams can download it by visiting the official website at eapcet.tsche.ac.in. TS EAMCET answer key 2024:Steps to download answer key from official website eapcet.tsche.ac.in. (HT file image)

How to download TS EAMCET 2024 Answer Key:

Go to the official website at eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

Look for the online application tab, there are separate links given for question papers, responses, and objection window. Click on one as per your requirement.

Enter details to log in.

Download the answer key, responses, and/or question papers.

It may be mentioned here that the Engineering stream answer key can be downloaded till 10 am on May 14. Objections, if any, are also to be raised by the same deadline. Candidates can raise objections to the provisional answer key of the AP stream till 11 am on May 13.

Meanwhile, the council has also published the question papers and candidates' recorded responses along with the answer key.

Notably, TS EAMCET or EAPCET for the Engineering stream was held on May 9, 10 and 11. The Agriculture and Pharmacy stream exam was held on May 7 and 8.