TS EAMCET answer key 2024 out on eapcet.tsche.ac.in; link to download Engineering, Pharmacy Agriculture answer keys

TS EAMCET Answer Key 2024: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has published the provisional answer key of the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy (Medical) Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET or EAMCET 2024). Candidates can download it from eapcet.tsche.ac.in. TS EAMCET 2024 answer key out on eapcet.tsche.ac.in

Along with answer keys, the council has also published the question papers and candidates' recorded responses.

TS EAMCET or EAPCET for the Engineering stream was held on May 9, 10 and 11. on the first two days, the test was held in both shifts – forenoon and afternoon – and on the last day, the test was held in the forenoon shift only.

The Engineering stream answer key can be downloaded till 10 am on May 14. Candidates are also allowed to raise objections, if any, by this deadline.

For the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream, the test was held on May 7 and 8. On the first day, the test was held in both forenoon and afternoon shifts and on the second day, the exam took place in the forenoon shift only. Candidates can raise objections to the provisional answer key of the AP stream till 11 am on May 13.

