TS ICET Answer Key 2021 to release on September 1, raise objections till Sept 4

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has postponed release date for TS ICET Answer Key 2021. The preliminary answer key that was scheduled to release on August 27 has been postponed and will now release on September 1, 2021. The answer key can be downloaded by all the appeared candidates through the official site of TS ICET on icet.tsche.ac.in.

As per the latest update, the objection window will remain opened till September 4, 2021. Candidates can raise objections by paying a fees for each question. To download the answer key, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

TS ICET Answer Key 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of TS ICET on icet.tsche.ac.in.

• Click on TS ICET Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

• Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TS ICET examination was conducted on August 19 and August 20, 2021. TS ICET - 2021 (Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test) is for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2021-22.